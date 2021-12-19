After Liverpool’s 2-2 draw, Jurgen Klopp slams the referee and makes a huge Harry Kane injury allegation.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was fortunate not to break his leg as he chastised referee Paul Tierney for failing to show Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane a “100% red card.”

After catching Robertson with a clumsy challenge midway through the first half of a tense 2-2 Premier League draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Kane was only booked.

After a foul on Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, Robertson was later dismissed on the advice of VAR Chris Kavanagh, while Liverpool were denied a clear penalty before the break after Diogo Jota was shoved in the back.

Klopp was caught on camera after the match telling Tierney: “I have no problems with officials, except you.” Klopp was booked shortly after the penalty incident for whining.

While the Reds manager had no concerns about Robertson’s dismissal, he was dissatisfied with two important decisions that went against his club.

“With two important decisions in the first half, the game would have been entirely different,” Klopp remarked.

“We saw it back, Robbo, and you can award a red card.” It isn’t the harshest, but it isn’t the smartest either. He is well aware of this.

“He’s a pretty good kid, but he got a little carried away, so you can give him this red card.”

“We believed VAR might not be in his office today due of the two earlier cases, but this proves he was there today.”

“I believe we can all agree that Harry Kane should have received a red card but did not.”

“After the penalty judgment, Mr Tierney told me that he believed Diogo Jota intentionally stopped and wanted to be hit.

“When you look back on the circumstance, it’s a really unique vision.”

“It’s quite difficult to complete these tasks in such a short period of time. I’m not sure why he made such a hasty decision. He saw it, and I’m not sure if he was expecting it or not, but how can he (the referee) respond so quickly?” It’s an obvious penalty, but he mistook it for a non-penalty. Wow.

“I’d say he made two bad decisions and one good decision, and all three were against us.”

After Kane had scored the game’s first goal. “The summary has come to an end.”