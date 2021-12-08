After Liverpool transfer whispers circulate, Jude Bellingham shines in the Champions League.

While Liverpool fans were focused on their own team’s performance on Tuesday night, it’s natural if they were keeping an eye on what was going on in Dortmund.

The Daily Mirror reported earlier in the day that the Reds were leading the fight to recruit Jude Bellingham, who has been in outstanding form for Borussia Dortmund this season.

According to the article, Chelsea and Manchester City’s emphasis on Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland may give Liverpool a clear shot at the 18-year-old sensation.

Bellingham once again demonstrated why he is so highly regarded in the game on Tuesday, as he put in another strong effort in the Champions League.

In a 5-0 triumph over Besiktas, the England international set up Dortmund’s first goal.

Donyell Malan took advantage of Bellingham’s wonderful pass, while Marco Reus and Haaland added braces to complete the rout.

While Bellingham did not contribute a goal, he did enough to earn the UEFA Player of the Match award.

Throughout the game, Dortmund’s tyro displayed his dribbling prowess and poise in possession, providing his team with a steady outlet and threat from midfield.

Bellingham’s assist gave him four goal contributions in the group stage, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished by an English midfielder his age in many years.

Indeed, the former Birmingham City man has shown increasing productivity in the final third of the field this season.

Dortmund were unable to advance to the last-16 despite his efforts throughout the group stages, with Ajax and Sporting CP finishing ahead of them.

Bellingham’s ability to shine so brightly on Tuesday is a credit to his character, given the midfielder’s extraordinarily trying week.

The German FA fined him £34,000 on Tuesday after he questioned the appointment and integrity of referee Felix Zwayer after his team’s Bundesliga loss to Bayern Munich.