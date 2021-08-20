After Liverpool FC reversed a ticket decision, an autistic man’s family can now “sleep tonight.”

After the club informed him that he had been denied a photo ID supporter card, an autistic guy with learning issues thought he would be unable to support his beloved Reds.

Jonathan Smith, 60, of Connah’s Quay, has been a fan of Liverpool FC for almost 30 years and is a season ticket holder, but he is unable to use cellphones owing to his ailment.

Melanie Hughes, Jonathan’s sister, got him a ticket to the friendly versus Athletic Bilbao at Anfield stadium on August 7, which was the club’s inaugural game with its new paperless ticket system.

For the new season, the Reds have implemented Near Field Communication (NFC), which requires an electronic pass to be downloaded into a digital wallet on a mobile phone and then scanned for admittance.

For the Bilbao match, this new approach did not get off to a good start, with many fans waiting in long lines outside prior to kick-off and some opting to go home, having lost all patience.

Melanie, who lives in Flintshire, Wales, is not a Liverpool fan, but she chose to come along and use her phone to download a ticket for her brother.

“I am very pleased I did because otherwise he would not have gotten in,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“He has learning disabilities and is housed in a supported living facility. He has no real understanding of money, other than the fact that there is things he wants and that he must pay for it.

“He can’t work out because of his cellphones and technology.”

After that match, Melanie phoned the club to request an application form for a photo ID card, which would allow him to enter Anfield on match day.

She submitted the application but had not received a response by Monday of this week, so she contacted the ticket office.

“I was able to speak with a really pleasant girl on the phone, and she assured me that we would receive the photo ID fan card by Thursday,” she said.

“However, on Monday evening, I received an email stating that Jonathan had been denied a photo ID card since I had previously been denied.”

