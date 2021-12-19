After Liverpool drew with Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp had words with referee Paul Tierney, which was caught on camera by Sky cameras.

Following his side’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp went directly to the center circle to speak with the match officials.

A number of contentious calls went against the Reds throughout the encounter, including Harry Kane’s late challenge on Andy Robertson, which was only given a yellow card.

Robertson was subsequently shown the red card in the second half for a swipe on Spurs defender Emerson Royal, after referee Paul Tierney upgraded the initial yellow card he had been given due to a pitchside VAR check.

In the first 45 minutes, Liverpool were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty after Emerson appeared to shove Diogo Jota off the ball, as Spurs survived a second fright in the game.

Klopp addressed Tierney on the pitch after the game’s final whistle, emotional, and questioned his decision-making on important decisions.

And the Sky cameras picked up on some of the chat.

“I have no problem with any other refs, only you,” the Liverpool manager was overheard saying. “If you don’t think this is a penalty, you’ve never played football.”

After the game, Klopp told Sky Sports that Tierney informed him that Jota was not granted a penalty because he stopped his run inside the area in the hopes of obtaining a penalty.

Tierney had officiated the Reds’ previous derby triumph at Goodison Park and 2-2 draw with Manchester City back in October, making this his third match of the current season involving Liverpool.