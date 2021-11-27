After Liverpool defeated Southampton, Thiago Alcantara sent a message to the referee.

Thiago Alcantara scored for Liverpool for the second game in a row in their 4-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

With a deflected effort just before halftime, the midfielder scored Liverpool’s third goal of the game.

Thiago addressed a message to the referees on beIN Sports when questioned if it was his goal: “I think so, I don’t know what the referee says.” It’s only right to be mine!” The 30-year-old was also on the scoresheet in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Porto in midweek, scoring a spectacular goal.

However, Thiago thinks that winning games is the most important thing. “We feel the same as we did at the start of the season, we were quite confident about how we were working, and the results are coming with that,” he said.

“It’s critical that we win games, that we score goals, but it’s even more critical that we don’t concede goals.”

“As a result, we’re rather pleased with it.”

“It’s all about assisting the team, whether it’s passing, tackling, or scoring.”

“At the end of the day, we want to win.” Even better if I can assist with a goal.” Thiago scored his third goal for Liverpool after scoring just once in his debut season with the club.

Last season, he scored once in the Premier League, in this identical match against Southampton at home.