After Lionel Messi followed in Michael Owen’s footsteps, Mohamed Salah sent a clear message to Liverpool.

In 2021, Mohamed Salah has been in a league of his own.

So far this season, the Egyptian has 17 goals and seven assists in just 18 games for Liverpool, and he is the Premier League’s top scorer and the Champions League’s third-highest scorer.

Salah’s 15 goals and two assists from 28 appearances in the second half of the season, as well as two goals and three assists from seven appearances for Egypt, may not seem exceptional, but make no mistake: he is in top form.

When the winner of the Ballon d’Or was announced in Paris on Monday night, it would have been a surprise if the 29-year-old had won football’s most prestigious individual award.

In the early weeks of 2021/22, he might be the best player in the world, with 34 goals and 12 assists from 53 games for club and nation in 2021, numbers that only the best can match.

Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or were virtually shattered when Liverpool’s senior centre-backs were all injured at the end of January.

The Egyptian King didn’t have what he needed to make 2021 his year, as he was voted the seventh best player in the world. It was admirable how the Reds fought back to qualify for the top four last season, and they may very well be in a Premier League title race this season, but he didn’t have what he needed to make 2021 his year.

Salah’s exploits were acceptable in a year that lacked a standout exceptional individual, with no awards for club or country and no Golden Boot.

That’s why it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that Lionel Messi would win the trophy for the seventh (and possibly final) time.

Even though the Argentine only won the Copa del Rey in his final season at Barcelona, his 30 La Liga goals were enough to win the Pichichi Trophy in a year when the Catalans finished third in the table.

Messi may not have hit the ground running at PSG, having only scored once in Ligue 1 so far, but he did.