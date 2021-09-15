After Leeds’ Premier League victory, Alan Shearer praised two Liverpool players.

Following Liverpool’s 3-0 triumph over Leeds at the weekend, Alan Shearer has singled out two individuals for praise.

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal, while Fabinho and Sadio Mane also scored, but it wasn’t the goal scorers who attracted Shearer’s attention.

As Liverpool continued their unbeaten start to the season with an emphatic away win, the Newcastle United legend instead focused his attention on the players who had provided the goals.

Shearer chose Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence for his Premier League team of the week after another impressive performance from the 22-year-old.

The ex-England striker said, “Liverpool’s right-back created the opening goal and did not put a foot wrong all game.”

Alexander-performance Arnold’s came after he was moved to midfield by Gareth Southgate during the international break, and the full-performance back’s at Elland Road demonstrated why Jurgen Klopp has refused to use him elsewhere.

Thiago Alcantara, who made his first start of the season against Marcelo Bielsa’s side, was the second Reds player on Shearer’s teamsheet.

The Premier League’s record goalscorer explained his inclusion by saying, “A magnificent array of passes throughout and he teed up Sadio Mane to score the decisive goal.”

The Spain international, who dictated the tempo of the game from midfield, was instrumental in Liverpool overcoming Leeds’ intense pressing game and was praised by the Premier League’s all-time goalscorer.

Though Harvey Elliott’s injury overshadowed the game, both players are well-deserving of praise as Jurgen Klopp’s side brushed aside a stiff test with relative ease.