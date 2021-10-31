After Leeds’ goal, Raphinha leaves Liverpool fans repeating the same thing.

Raphinha, a rumoured Liverpool target, has once again demonstrated his abilities by scoring for Leeds United this afternoon.

The winger scored the opening goal in Leeds’ match against Norwich City this afternoon, continuing his outstanding streak.

Raphinha has made an impression in the Premier League since his arrival last season, scoring 10 goals in 38 games.

Liverpool, as well as arch rival Manchester United, were heavily connected with the Brazilian throughout the summer transfer season.

However, no deal was struck, and the 24-year-old remained in West Yorkshire, maintaining his great form from the previous season.

The Brazilian has recently been called up to the national team, where he will play with Fabinho and Alisson, with the former expressing his desire for Liverpool to sign him.

And, after seeing Raphinha make headlines again again this afternoon, Liverpool supporters have indicated that he is a player the club should pursue.

Raphinha’s agent, Deco, a former Barcelona and Chelsea player, claims that the Reds inquired about Raphinha.

However, Deco went on to clarify that Liverpool had made no formal approaches, but that a future transfer could be on the cards.

Deco is reported in Globo Esporte as saying, “Raphinha became an important player in the Premier League, the club recognizes he has grown, and things will unfold naturally.”

“He is young, he faces many problems ahead of him; there are other clubs interested in him, including Liverpool; there have been approaches, but nothing official.

“He was sought by Leeds for a second season.”