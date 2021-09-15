After Leeds’ appeal decision, Gary Lineker sends a message to Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott.

Following Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Leeds on Sunday, Gary Lineker applauded Harvey Elliott for speaking out over Pascal Struijk’s red card.

On the hour mark, the Dutch defender was sent off for a challenge from behind on the young Reds midfielder, which resulted in a dislocated ankle for the 18-year-old.

However, Elliott, who has since had surgery on the injuries, has remained certain that the Leeds player’s tackle was not a red card offense.

Following news that the FA will uphold Struijk’s punishment following his club’s appeal, the teenager expressed his displeasure with the decision on social media, prompting Gary Lineker to congratulate the Reds midfielder.

Elliott’s answer to the FA’s decision was “magnanimous and right,” according to the former England striker, who is the latest in a long list of people who have praised his maturity.

“Please accept my apologies, Pascal. I believe it is incorrect! But it’ll pass quickly, buddy, and you’ll be hammering it again in no time. “Keep a good attitude,” Elliott said on Instagram.

The Reds’ number 67 has already demonstrated a positive attitude towards his recovery, having clapped the supporters as he left the ground on a stretcher at Elland Road, the lovely gesture he made with a young Liverpool fan while in hospital, and the sympathy he has shown for Struijk.

Meanwhile, Lineker expressed his displeasure with Craig Pawson’s decision to show Struijk a red card while the game was still in progress on Twitter.

“I hope Harvey Elliott’s injury isn’t as catastrophic as it appears,” the Match of the Day host stated.

“In normal speed, it didn’t appear to be a bad challenge or a red card, but without replays, it’s difficult to say. I’m guessing that was just a weird accident.”

Elliott’s injury is a big setback for Liverpool, who had given the former Fulham teenager his third consecutive start under Jurgen Klopp at the weekend, in what had appeared to be his breakthrough season.