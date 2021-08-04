After leaving Southampton, Danny Ings has made Liverpool a fortune.

The move of Danny Ings from Southampton to Aston Villa is expected to bolster Liverpool’s finances.

The 29-year-old has agreed to a three-year contract with Dean Smith’s side for a reputed £30 million cost.

When Ings moved from Anfield to Southampton on loan in 2018, Liverpool agreed to a 20% sell-on fee as part of the transaction.

According to initial reports, Jurgen Klopp’s team could be in line for a £6 million windfall thanks to yet another savvy move by sporting director Michael Edwards.

However, given that the clause appears to be valid for any fee beyond the £20 million Ings was sold for by the Reds, it is likely to be a significant sum.

If the £30 million figure is correct, the compensation would be 20% of the £10 million discrepancy, or £2 million.

Ings has been a huge hit on the south coast, scoring 22 goals in the 2019/20 season and nearly missing out on the Premier League Golden Boot.

Last month, he turned down a new four-year contract with Southampton, which would have made him the club’s highest-paid player.

Despite prior ties with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, he has now joined Villa.

“Danny is an accomplished Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played,” Villa manager Dean Smith stated today.

“He’s also a consummate professional with a strong personality who will serve as a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly rising young Academy players who are now in and around the first team.

“It gives me tremendous pleasure to welcome Danny to our fantastic club.”

Liverpool has numerous more sell-on clauses in various contracts that might be invoked this summer with prospective transfers.

After the recent acquisitions of Leon Bailey, Emi Buenda, and Ashley Young, Ings joins Villa.

Jack Grealish is expected to leave the club in a £100 million deal with Manchester City, which FSG will be monitoring closely.