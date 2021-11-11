After leaving Rangers, Steven Gerrard’s first words as Aston Villa manager.

Following his appointment as the new manager of Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard has stated his desire to succeed.

The Liverpool icon has left Glasgow Rangers to take over at Villa Park in place of Dean Smith.

Gerrard helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership for the first time in a decade during his three seasons at Ibrox.

The 41-year-old, on the other hand, will now take on the task of managing in the Premier League.

On Saturday, December 11, he will return to Anfield for one of his first games as Villa manager, when his new club takes on Liverpool.

In his first words after taking the post, Gerrard said, “Aston Villa is a club with a deep history and tradition in English football, and I am incredibly happy to become its next head coach.”

“It was clear from my meetings with Nassef, Wes, and the rest of the board how ambitious their intentions for the club are, and I am looking forward to assisting them in achieving their goals.”

“I’d want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Glasgow Rangers for providing me with the opportunity to lead such a historic football club.”

“Being a part of them winning a record-breaking 55th league title will always be special to me.” I wish the players, staff, and supporters the best of luck in the future.”