After killing his own son, the father left a disturbing note for the cops.

After killing his wife and child in his mother’s home, a father left a disturbing note for police.

At his mother’s house on Haliburton Street, William Beard’s wife Gabriella was strangled and his son poisoned.

Officers discovered the baby boy dead in his cot on Friday, October 22, 1954, before discovering Gabriella under the wash basin, covered by an eiderdown.

A couple bound a man to a construction site in the city center and left him bleeding.

Beard, 31, pleaded guilty to the murder of his son, but the charge of murdering Gabriella was dropped.

The couple married in 1950 and welcomed their first kid the following year.

Gabriella left the house on Wednesday, October 20, to stay with her parents after a series of squabbles, only to return the next evening.

The couple went to bed at 10 p.m., but Beard walked into his elder brother’s room the next morning and instructed him to go find a cop.

When officers arrived, they discovered a terrifying note on the door that said, “Do not enter, call the cops.”

Officers discovered Beard in his pyjamas on his bed, bleeding from the wrists but still alive.

The small child’s body was discovered in his cot, and Gabriella’s body was discovered under a sink covered by a washbasin, both of them dead for several hours.

Before being brought to Sefton General Hospital for stitches to his wrist, Beard acknowledged to strangling his wife and murdering his son.

Beard responded, “Yes, that’s correct,” when police informed him that he was suspected of being the cause of their deaths.

Beard escaped being executed for his actions despite pleading guilty to the murder.

Beard, 31, was condemned to death after Justice Gorman inquired if he realized the gravity of his crime, to which he replied that he did.

He was scheduled to be hung at Strangeways on December 29, but the Home Secretary granted him a reprieve just two days before Christmas.

Instead, Beard was sentenced to detention at Broadmoor for his crimes.