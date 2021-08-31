After Jordan Henderson inks a new contract, the Liverpool squad’s contract expiration dates are set.

Liverpool’s summer strategy of tying down the core of Jurgen Klopp’s team for the long term continues with the news that Jordan Henderson has extended his contract.

The club’s sporting director, Michael Edwards, has made safeguarding the futures of the key players responsible for the club’s recent success a top priority.

After it was claimed that Henderson was unhappy with the first terms provided, there was talk that he may depart the Reds.

The 31-year-old, though, has put a stop to rumors of a possible move by signing a new deal on Tuesday.

“I’m certainly really happy and proud to continue the adventure I’ve already been on here,” he told the club website after signing his new four-year contract, having previously spent a decade at Anfield after joining from Sunderland in 2011.

“It feels great to finally have it finished and be able to focus on the future.”

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, and Fabinho have all signed long-term contracts with Liverpool this summer, while the club is still in talks with a number of additional players.

With a number of big-name players’ contracts expiring in the next two years, the club wants to avoid the problems they had in the previous transfer window, when Gini Wijnaldum was allowed to join PSG for free.

The Reds’ sole new signing has been RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, as the club looked for a gap in the market while focusing on extending the contracts of their title-winning team.

Given the club’s emphasis on player retention, here’s a rundown of how long each member of Liverpool’s team has left on their current contracts.

