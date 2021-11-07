After joining Twitter, John Terry takes a go at Liverpool with a response from Fernando Torres.

After opening his Twitter account, former Chelsea captain John Terry couldn’t resist a joke at Liverpool.

Terry announced his arrival on Twitter this weekend, and has since used the medium to poke fun at Manchester United and other rival football fans.

That includes Liverpool, with Terry responding to a video of Fernando Torres scoring twice against Chelsea on this day in 2010 without being asked.

Torres has a great record against the Londoners, netting seven goals in seven appearances against the club he’d ultimately join for £50 million in January 2011.

Torres gave Terry nightmares, but Terry couldn’t help but remember the six-time European Cup winner who won the Premier League in 2010.

He wrote on Twitter: “It’s a nightmare to play against him. The same year we won the league was 2010.”