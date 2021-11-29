After Jamie Carragher’s title dig, Liverpool fans all say the same thing about Rio Ferdinand.

Following Rio Ferdinand’s league title attack on Jamie Carragher, Liverpool supporters have delivered him a clear message.

Carragher shouldn’t be allowed to talk about winning league titles, according to the former Manchester United defender, because he never won one throughout his career.

Carragher was embroiled in a heated debate with Roy Keane about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role at Manchester United just hours before Ferdinand’s comments.

Ronaldo has 10 goals and two assists in 16 games for United this season in all competitions, but he was one of four changes made by Michael Carrick for the meeting at Stamford Bridge.

Just after the hour mark, the attacker came on for Jadon Sancho, but it didn’t stop Keane and Carragher from fighting after the game was over.

However, Liverpool fans responded to Ferdinand’s accusations against Carragher with a clear message for the former England international.

“Carragher shouldn’t actually be talking about winning leagues,” Ferdinand said previously about Carragher.

“He’s never done it before, and he has no idea what it entails.” He has no idea how to accomplish it. He’s never gotten a squad to that position in order to win a league.

“As a result, I find it difficult to believe him when he talks about winning leagues with such conviction. You should only participate in cup competitions. I just turn it off when he starts talking about leagues.” “Not talking titles,” Carragher replied, “but the Ronaldo trade you negotiated for Man Utd.”

“No PL for me, but Sky enjoys my thoughts!” No AF in your career, and when you finished winning the Premier League at MU, you sought to go to Chelsea, so please don’t give it to the big MU supporter! #olesatthewheel”