After hurting Mohamed Salah and ridiculing Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s most despised player is set to return.

Certain players in world football have a tendency for dirty play and thrive on enraging opposing fans.

Diego Costa, Raheem Sterling, Gary Neville, and Marouane Fellaini could all enrage Liverpool supporters with their conduct.

But there has been another individual among the Anfield crowd in recent years who has possibly done this more effectively than any other…

Sergio Ramos is a Spanish footballer.

Despite his pedigree in the game, the 180-cap Spain international, who is due to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut in the Champions League against Manchester City on Wednesday, was not a popular player in England.

But with the Reds in 2018, he pushed things to a new level.

Liverpool had reached the Champions League final for the first time in a decade, and they were due to face Ramos and Real Madrid in Kiev.

What happened that night was not a good sight for the Reds, with Ramos going out to all but destroy their chances with his over-confident winning mentality.

After barely half an hour, the centre-back brought down Mohamed Salah, the talisman who had scored 44 goals and given 16 assists in the Premier League and Champions League that season, and his move saw the Egyptian leave the pitch in tears due to a dislocated shoulder injury.

But that wasn’t Ramos’ only misbehaving behavior during the game.

The defender attempted an aerial challenge with Loris Karius barely five minutes after halftime, with the score still 0-0. He appeared to catch the goalie with an elbow to the head.

Shortly after that match, the shot-stopper made two egregious errors, allowing Madrid to win 3-1.

However, it was later revealed that Karius had suffered a concussion during the event, which may have contributed to the mistakes.

In June 2018, Ramos criticized Karius’ concussion and rejected any charges of impropriety in relation to Salah, telling reporters: “They’ve paid a lot of attention to the Salah situation.

“I didn’t want to say anything because everything is in order.”

