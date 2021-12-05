After his son was brutally murdered, his mother retained his blood-stained garment.

Paula Ogungboro drove quietly from Toxteth to the Royal Liverpool Hospital, where her son Eugene was’sleeping’ under armed watch.

The ten-minute trip seemed to last an hour.

“Eugene’s been shot!” shouted Eugene’s friend as he dashed to their residence in the early hours of November morning.

When he left a house party in the early hours of Sunday, November 16, 2003, his attacker shot him twice in the chest with a sawn-off shotgun and left him to die on Falkner Street.

Eugene died, and his assailant was sentenced to 14 years in prison for manslaughter.

Paula, 65, said of her son in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “He was the life and spirit of the gathering. To be honest with you, he was a happy-go-lucky youngster.

“He always has a wide smile on his face in every photo I have of him. He constantly has a smile on his face.

“You’d hear him before you saw him, though. He was the type of person who was always shouting.

“And he was just plain amusing. Everyone adored him because he was a witty individual who was constantly laughing and smiling.

“He was a fine young man.”

When Paula lost Eugene, a builder who helped create the Toxteth estate where she lives, she was “devastated for a long time.”

His room in that residence is still intact, with his clothes and hats in place, 18 years later.

Eugene is on her mind “every minute of the day,” she says.

The Washington Newsday quoted Paula as saying: “My house is littered with photographs of him. He left an impression on me that I will never forget.

“He shouldn’t be on my mind all the time. He should be here, where I can see him, where he’s saying, ‘Hiya mommy!’ as he walks through the door.” Paula hugged a 37-year-old man as he lay bleeding near her home, just a few streets away from where her own son was murdered, just over a year after Eugene was killed.

Paula believes that little has changed in terms of the violence that mothers’ children face nearly 16 years later.

“One minute you hear ‘this one’s been shot, another one’s been shot,'” she told The Washington Newsday.

