After his performance for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been upgraded to FIFA 22.

Following a strong start to his Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has seen a significant increase in his in-game stats and overall rating in FIFA 22.

Salah is now leading the Premier League scoring rankings with ten goals in his first ten games, including a hat-trick against bitter rivals Manchester United. Salah has 15 goals in all competitions, including his Champions League goals, and he has six assists, giving him a total of 21 goal contributions.

Many Liverpool fans were enraged when EA Sports downgraded the 29-year-overall old’s rating in FIFA 22 from 90 to 89, despite the winger scoring 31 goals in all competitions the previous season.

Salah has been Liverpool’s standout player this season, contributing significantly to the club’s title pursuit and unbeaten start to the Champions League.

On Friday, October 29, 2021, the latest FIFA 22 squad update was released, with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal all receiving significant alterations based on their current seasons.

On all platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, the squad update is now available for download.

So, in what numbers did Mohamed Salah get a boost? What about the other Liverpool players who have been updated? Let’s have a look at what we’ve got.

Upgrades for Mohamed Salah in FIFA 22

Salah’s in-game shooting and passing numbers have been upgraded as a result of his great season thus far, but the winger’s overall rating has also been upgraded, reverting to his FIFA 212 rating of 90 overall.

The winger’s FIFA 22 potential rating was also upgraded by one point, indicating that EA expects the player’s value to rise in the near future.

His finishing (91-92), long shots (84-85), short passes (84-85), vision (83-84), dribbling (90-91) and reactions (92-93) were all strengthened in-game, making him one of FIFA 22’s most complete attackers.

Salah is now the third-best finisher in the Premier League, with a shooting rating of 92, which puts him ahead of Jamie Vardy (91) and even with Romelu Lukaku.

The only ones who can. “The summary has come to an end.”