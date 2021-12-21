After his illogical and awful VAR performance against Liverpool, Chris Kavanagh should be demoted.

On Sunday, the referee had a really bad game, which produced a lot of problems. The VAR, on the other hand, was worse for not changing his mind.

For whatever reason, everyone has a snoozer. Substitutes are used to replace players. Referees, on the other hand, have their bad days, and they have VAR to assist them out.

But he added to the pressure on the referee from Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool fans, and analysts for not assisting the referee for whatever reason.

He needs to be demoted. Chris Kavanagh and the referee, Paul Tierney, both deserve to be demoted. Players are dropped if they have a horrible game.

We’ve been saying it for a long time about referees: they defend and hide each other from top to bottom. They’re only human, therefore they’re bound to make mistakes.

So, in my opinion, Kavanagh is worse than the referee.

It was a disaster. Again. Refereeing has improved, and VAR has improved little, but it has returned the game to where it was last year and the year before. It’s not logical, it’s just not logical.

In retrospect, Robertson is unquestionably a red card. It’s awkward and a little bit wild, but it’s only a kick-out, and the way he’s done it, it won’t do anyone any real harm.

Harry Kane’s actions were not deliberate, but they were clumsy, he was out of control, and it was a bone-breaker. It’s shocking that they didn’t notice it and Chris Kavanagh didn’t analyze it and inform the referee.

You could tell right away because you’d seen Jurgen’s reaction. Unless it’s very severe, he doesn’t act like that. We’ve seen it again, which is what VAR is for, and it’s a complete farce.

The captain of Scotland is dismissed, while the captain of England is retained. Maybe it says it all.

And the penalty was a penalty, even though you watched it in real time at the moment. It’s a push, it’s a shove, and it’s ridiculous. And they didn’t even consider it, unlike the other. “The summary has come to an end.”