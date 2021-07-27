After his father was shot and killed on the street, the alleged gunman was photographed for the first time.

Police have released the first image of a man suspected of being involved in Patrick Boyle’s murder.

On July 1, Mr Boyle was shot twice in the chest in a street attack in Newway, Huyton, just off East Prescot Road.

The 26-year-old father was believed to be alone in the street when he was shot in a targeted attack, according to police.

He was sent to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

The gunman, according to detectives investigating the crime, was riding a black Sur Ron electric bike at the time of the killing.

Following Mr Boyle’s shooting, the bike is thought to have been ridden down Lordens Road before crossing Princess Drive and heading for Woolfall Heath.

Merseyside Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward, and several lines of inquiry are being investigated.

“The investigation is developing well,” said Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst. We’re continuing our in-depth CCTV investigation, and there are a number of other active lines of inquiry that we’re following up on.

“We have a dedicated team of experienced detectives working around the clock to find anyone who may have been engaged in the murder, the attack preparation, or anyone who may have supplied assistance or support to those involved.

“I’m appealing to the public to come forward and tell us who was riding the bike and where it went after that.

“Any piece of information, including cellphone, dashcam, or doorbell footage, could be critical in assisting us in locating the perpetrator and bringing them to justice.

“The family has firsthand experience with the damage that guns can cause. We need your assistance to get that gunman off our streets and into prison, where he belongs.”

If you have any information regarding the incident, please tweet @MerPolCC or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook using the reference number 21000459469. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.