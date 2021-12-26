After her husband’s health scare on Christmas Day, Kate Garraway offers the ‘wonderful’ conclusion.

Kate Garraway opened out about a trying Christmas Day, when her husband Derek Draper was on the verge of returning to the hospital.

The 54-year-old has been battling serious illness since March 2020, with Piers Morgan recently claiming that he is the UK’s worst-affected live Covid patient.

Despite her initial fears about his condition, as well as some far less severe complications involving parsnips and presents, Kate felt that the day went “wonderful.”

Kate Garraway explains Derek’s sad Covid sickness in detail.

Kate has been caring for her husband since his return from the hospital and has kept fans updated on his battle for survival.

Derek was put into an induced coma last year, and Kate recently revealed how it affected him “from the top of his head to the tip of his toes.”