After her hips were deemed too broad for a pleated school skirt, a 12-year-old girl was placed in seclusion.

According to Leicestershire Live, Shylah Johnson has been taken from courses at Brookvale Groby Learning Campus for violating the school uniform regulation, which requires students to wear a pleated skirt.

Mum Daisy has criticised the decision, claiming that she spent the entire summer looking for a pleated skirt that fit her.

“We’ve spent hundreds of pounds getting skirts that don’t fit and returning them, and we’ve tried everything,” she explained. However, the skirts don’t fit her correctly because she has wide hips and a small waist.

“So we had to purchase her a regular skirt that fit, but she was ordered to isolation right away since it wasn’t pleated.

“She has already missed two tests this week since she is unable to attend full-time school due to the lack of pleats in her skirt.

“Really, she’s being discriminated against because she doesn’t fit into their uniform policy. The school even handed her one of their skirts to wear, but it doesn’t fit her waist at all.”

Daisy claims that her daughter’s mental health is being harmed as a result of the uniform row.

“She has anxiety issues at the best of times, and this isn’t helping,” she continued.

“It’s not as if she refuses to wear the school skirt. She is in Year 8 and has been wearing one since the beginning of the year. But she’s grown over the summer, and her old one no longer fits.

“The school has warned us that allowing her to wear a plain black skirt will encourage others to do the same. But that is not the situation with Shylah; they should be penalized for intentionally breaking the uniform policy; Shylah would only do so because she has no other choice.”

The school’s headteacher claims that they have recommended a variety of possibilities, including tailoring a skirt to Shylah’s measurements, but the family and school have yet to reach an agreement.

