After her ‘complete denial,’ mum’s life is saved by her husband’s location in bed.

After being diagnosed with cancer, a’sunbed junkie’ who would compete with pals on vacation to obtain the deepest tan was left in ‘complete shock.’

Emma Buchan, 34, started using sunbeds when she was 18 years old.

She’d use them up to five times a week for up to 12 minutes each time.

After a £100,000 court case, anyone with a Ring doorbell camera could face sanctions.

Craig, however, saw a mole on her thigh while she was in bed with him.

He ‘constantly nagged’ her to check it out, but she was in ‘complete denial.’

Craig made an appointment for her in February 2018, and despite the doctor indicating it looked’suspicious,’ the mother-of-one insisted it was ‘nothing’ and went straight to the mattresses.

When she was eventually diagnosed with Stage 1A melanoma, though, the HR manager was in ‘complete astonishment.’

She was filled with ‘guilt’ at how’selfish’ she had been in getting a tan because she was ‘petrified’ of leaving her nine-year-old daughter India-Rose Buchan without a mother.

Emma now has to get annual examinations to ensure the cancer hasn’t returned, and she has vowed to never use a sunbed again.

The mother is speaking out about the risks because she believes that the attitude of “it won’t happen to me” is prevalent among sunbed users.

Emma, from Edinburgh, Scotland, expressed her thoughts as follows: “My husband was the one who saved my life. I wouldn’t have arranged an appointment right now if it weren’t for him. I believe I would have been in complete denial.

“He first noticed it in the middle of the night, while we were both sleeping. We were most likely binge-watching Netflix.

“‘You need to get that checked, that doesn’t look right,’ he said. ‘What are you talking about?’ was my initial reaction. I assumed it wouldn’t be anything.

“He often complained that I needed to have it checked because he thought it was expanding and becoming lumpy, but I certainly didn’t notice.

“I’m a nasty person who doesn’t want to bother people, so I reasoned that going to the doctor would be pointless anyhow, and I’d be wasting someone else’s appointment.

“There were a few good ones.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”