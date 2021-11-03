After hearing a loud blast, a woman was left ‘panicking’ and’scared’ to drive.

Ciara Higham, 24, was travelling to a friend’s house on Almonds Green in West Derby around 8.25 p.m. on Friday, October 30 when a flying object collided with her car.

She heard a thud and was terrified that the item might destroy her vehicle window as she drove, but it only grazed the door below.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “‘Oh my god, another thing to pay for,’ I was thinking. ‘The window is about to shatter,’ says the narrator.

“Do you ever wonder whether something is going to happen to you?”

Ciara continued, ” “To be honest, I was just stunned. I was terrified, I was terrified.

“‘Oh, did you get a peek at who did it?’ my mother said. To be honest, I was so terrified that I began driving faster to get away from that location.

“Then I was worried that there would be more of them as I drove towards my friend’s house.”

Ciara considers herself fortunate that her car only received three “deep scrapes” and that the night did not turn out any worse.

Ciara admitted that she was “nervous” driving around the remainder of the weekend in case something similar occurred.

The cost of the damage is yet to be determined by the PhD student.

She stated, ” “I believe they are simply children who do it because they do not believe that people work for their money and believe that getting the automobile done in is amusing.

“It can be risky, and people work for the money they need to pay for such things.”

Ciara decided not to report the incident to the police because she “just wanted to go to the party and forget about it” and didn’t know what to say.