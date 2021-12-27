After hearing a ‘explosion’ in her bathroom, a woman runs upstairs.

Just days before Christmas, a woman was horrified after hearing what she thought was an explosion in her toilet.

Carrisa Vevar took to social media to explain that on December 19, she had a random explosion in her bathroom that sounded like “someone had been shot with a gun.”

The mom walked upstairs to discover her shower screen completely destroyed, saying she “can’t bear to consider” what may have occurred if her children had been in the room.

The “horrendous” noise, according to Cheshire Live, sounded if someone had shot the glass with a gun.

Her social media post said: “This happened to a bathroom purchased by Victorian Plumbing on Sunday night.

Carrissa revealed that the bathroom was purchased from Victorian Plumbing, a Liverpool-based bathroom supply shop.

She continued, ” “I can’t bear to think about what might have occurred if my children had been in the room when the glass exploded.

“It sounded as if someone had fired the glass with a pistol, which was terrifying.”

Victorian Plumbing expressed its “regret” over the shower screen, which is composed of “toughened safety glass.”

Victorian Plumbing’s representative stated: “Toughened safety glass is used for our shower screens and enclosures.

“Despite the fact that the experience was frightening, the glass on this product behaved as expected after a stress or impact event.

“This might happen days or weeks after an incident, when the glass is exposed to temperature variations.

“In the case of a break, safety glass is meant to protect you from harm.

“Instead of shattering into sharp, heavy shards, the glass crumbles into little cubes, greatly minimizing the risk of catastrophic damage.

“We’re getting in touch… to see what we can do to improve matters.

“We pride ourselves on providing the greatest possible experience for our consumers, and while this isn’t the fault of the manufacturer, we’re eager to make things right.”