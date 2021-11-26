After grooming ‘girl’, 14, on Facebook, a man apologized to his mother.

After being caught in an online sting with a collection of horrifying child abuse photographs, a paedophile asked authorities for assistance.

Keiron Boyd, 37, a repeat sex offender who was last seen on Cunliffe Close in Palacefields, Runcorn, was arrested after attempting to groom a “14-year-old girl” over social media.

The girl, “Darcy,” was a “decoy” who led detectives to Boyd’s Samsung phone and Kindle Fire tablet, where they discovered the heinous recordings and photos.

Boyd, who had previously broken sexual offences prevention orders (SOPO) six times, was detained and interviewed on July 5 after making contact with the “girl” on Facebook, according to Sarah Badrawy, prosecuting at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.

Boyd started a sexually explicit chat with the “female” over Messenger and text messages before inviting her to meet for sex.

He interrogated the decoy, who was dressed as a schoolgirl, and made explicit sexual comments, including saying he wanted to “bind her up” at one point.

From June 25 through July 5, they interacted, with the decoy reporting Boyd to the police and providing screenshots.

Boyd told his mother he was “sorry and had let her down – he had a problem and he had f***ed up and needed assistance” while being jailed.

Boyd “broke down at the end” of a police interview and begged, “I need help, please help me, I need help with my attraction to children.”

In magistrates’ court on June 6, he entered guilty pleas to attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual conduct, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a minor, and attempting to meet a child following grooming.

Further charges were filed after investigators discovered a trove of abuse photographs on Boyd’s devices.

Ms Badrawy gave the court some instances of the types of horrific information involved, including abuse of an 18-month-old baby and rape of young girls aged four or five. Boyd’s filthy collection included bestiality videos as well.

At the earliest opportunity, he pleaded guilty to three counts at Chester Crown Court. “The summary has come to an end.”