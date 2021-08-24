After Gary Neville’s Liverpool claim, Manchester United have no excuses.

Manchester United continue to compare themselves to Liverpool, with Gary Neville the latest member of their camp to do so, claiming that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “neck and neck” with Jurgen Klopp.

While Sir Alex Ferguson famously referred to their nouveau riche local rivals City as “the noisy neighbors,” United must eventually turn to their ancient enemies from down the East Lancs Road as a barometer of success.

“I think everybody wants to know what is expected of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season,” the Old Trafford legend said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. What the club is doing, they’ve had those tumultuous years under David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho, tumultuous in terms of managing, tumultuous in terms of transfer strategy, and extremely reactive.

“They’ve evolved drastically in the previous three seasons, and I believe what they’re looking at now is the Sir Alex Ferguson era, which was mentioned the first time around when the club was mentioned, but they’re also looking at Liverpool, which has been mentioned several times.

“ Jurgen Klopp was given time, and he improved year after year. In terms of performance, the first 99 games of Solskjaer, which he has currently, and the 99 games of Klopp are practically identical. Klopp averages 1.89 points per game, while Solskjaer averages 1.86. Klopp is ranked fourth, while Solskjaer is ranked third. Klopp has a 54 percent win rate, while Ole has a 53 percent win percentage. On everything, they’re neck and neck.”

It’s a comparison that United supporters like to make because, with the benefit of hindsight, the subsequent major trophies that Klopp has won with Liverpool – the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Premier League – can be used as an end justification for what Solskjaer is doing.

A thinking along the lines of, “Well, it worked out for Jurgen, therefore it could work out here with Ole behind the wheel.”

Of course, the Norwegian is delighted to draw attention to the purported parallels.

