After failing to sign Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona finds itself in a grave situation.

Even if Philippe Coutinho had been a relative success at Barcelona, there would have been a case to be made that Liverpool had gotten a decent deal for £143 million.

However, Coutinho being labeled a success in Spain by any criterion is far from the case. Unless something spectacular happens, that will never be the case.

Coutinho is leading a list of big-money recruits that includes the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, who could be moved on this summer due to Barcelona’s dire financial situation.

Lionel Messi’s new contract will be unable to be funded if they are unable to sell them, and free agents such as Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero, who have already committed to join Camp Nou, would be unable to register with LaLiga.

On a special Barcelona and Spain edition of the Blood Red podcast, ESPN’s Barcelona journalist Samuel Marsden highlighted to the ECHO the extent to which Barcelona is having to dramatically slash losses.

Coutinho’s time in Spain has been so bad, and Barcelona’s finances have been so bad – owing in large part to reckless spending on the Brazilian and a slew of other players in the transfer market – that a £125 million loss on a transfer fee for the 29-year-old is now considered the best-case scenario.

“I have no idea how it works with the accounting because of the amortization over a set number of years, and I have no idea how it works with losses,” Marsden added.

“However, in theory, I believe Barcelona would accept €21 million [£18 million, or £125 million less than they paid for Coutinho].”

“I’m not sure how that would affect the losses, but the fact that they’re talking about terminating Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic’s contracts indicates how eager they are to cut pay.”

“You’d take a big risk on him, but if you can get Coutinho off the payroll, it might work.”

“I don’t believe Barcelona is in a position to negotiate – even if a club came in with £21 million, clubs are aware of Barcelona’s current situation.”

