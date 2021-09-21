After exiting Cream Classical, a thug assaulted two women.

During the Cream Classical On The Waterfront festival over the weekend, two women were assaulted in a “despicable” attack.

At 7.45 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the Pier Head, near the Liver Building, to investigate an allegation of a woman being assaulted by an unknown man.

During the concert, there was an altercation in which the suspect grabbed the woman by the throat.

Following the altercation, the victim and her friends left the concert, while the male was reportedly expelled.

However, the suspect allegedly assaulted a friend of the victim outside the performance, next to the Liver Building, causing her to smack her head against the sidewalk.

The man then fled in an unknown direction on foot.

Both women were brought to the hospital as a precaution for their injuries when emergency services arrived.

Anyone who observed either assault is asked to contact the police.

“Such abhorrent behavior has no place in Merseyside, and we’ll do everything we can to discover the man responsible and bring him before the courts,” Detective Inspector Craig Turner said.

“If you were at the event or in the Pier Head area on Saturday night and observed anything, please contact us because the information you have could be crucial to our inquiry.

“Please get in touch with us, whether you tell us personally or anonymously through Crimestoppers, so we can take action.”

Music pioneers Nile Rodgers + CHIC headlined the four-day ticket-only festival at the Pier Head, which was also attended by The Zutons, Rebecca Ferguson, Basement Jaxx, and Faithless, among others.

The event’s organizers were contacted for comment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police’s social media team through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’s Merseyside Police Contact Centre.

You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website here, mentioning incident reference 21000651339.