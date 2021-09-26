After Everton’s debut against Norwich City, Rafa Benitez admits Lewis Dobbin to training.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has explained why Lewis Dobbin was picked in his squad for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Norwich City.

The Blues won at Goodison Park thanks to a penalty shot from Andros Townsend in the first half, and a strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure after the break completed the three points.

Benitez gave 18-year-old striker Dobbin his Premier League debut with minutes remaining in the game, replacing Alex Iwobi.

And the manager said that it was a prize for catching his notice in training, and in the process, he used the opportunity to compliment another of Everton’s young prospects.

“I am glad to see Anthony Gordon around because he is a young player, but also Dobbin,” Benitez said.

“When he trains with us, he demonstrates a strong passion and devotion. These players must be noticed.

“There are instances when you have a guy in a training session and you don’t appreciate anything; perhaps he doesn’t have anything or doesn’t have the desire.

“Dobbin is one of those people who you notice when he’s training.”