After England’s penalty shootout loss at Euro 2020, Jordan Henderson sends a message to his country.

After Gareth Southgate’s side reached the Euro 2020 final, Jordan Henderson hailed his England teammates and insisted that “this is just the beginning.”

The Three Lions were defeated 3-2 by Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley, but Liverpool captain Klopp has expressed his satisfaction in the team that helped England reach a major tournament final for the first time in 55 years.

With 15 minutes of normal time remaining, the Liverpool captain came in to replace Declan Rice, then was subbed off in extra time as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were introduced before the shootout.

“Hurts even more this morning, this team deserved more,” Henderson said on Monday morning, believing the team had enough quality to win the Euro 2020 trophy.

“It’s been fantastic to be a part of this campaign and see the joy it’s provided supporters throughout the country after a particularly trying 18 months or so,” she says.

“We gave absolutely everything and I am very proud of the lads for what they’ve done over the last few weeks,” the 31-year-old said of the camp’s “unique” team spirit.

“To see the individual and collective progress has been fantastic; the character we’ve displayed, the desire and sacrifice we’ve made for one another has been something truly special.”

While Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved two penalties and England’s first two penalties were won by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, Rashford hit the crossbar before Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

“It says a lot about the men that took a pen last night, huge courage,” Henderson said. “But we win and lose as a team, and we will learn from this experience.”

“Thank you all for your tremendous support; we didn’t quite make it over the finish line, but we’ll be back; this is only the beginning.”

England’s attention will soon turn to the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November and December.