After England’s penalty miss, Liverpool’s Curtis Jones sends a message to Bukayo Saka.

Curtis Jones, a Liverpool midfielder, tweeted a touching message to Bukayo Saka after the winger’s penalty miss for England on Sunday night.

In the Three Lions’ shootout against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, the Arsenal youngster bravely went up to take a spot-kick, but Gianluigi Donnarummda saved it.

After Marcus Rashford hit the post and Jadon Sancho was stopped by the Italian goalkeeper, it was Saka’s penalty failure that sealed Gareth Southgate’s side’s 3-2 penalty shootout defeat after the game had ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Jones was quick to provide support to his fellow Englishman after the 19-year-old was consoled by his teammates and boss.

“Nothing but bravery, courage, and heart to speak up at the most essential time,” the Reds youngster, who is only 20, wrote on Twitter. Keep your head up and be proud of who you are, bro!”

Jones and Saka have both represented England at every age group since they were under 16.

Last September, the Arsenal midfielder made his under-21 debut in a 6-0 win over Kosovo, and a month later, he was called up to the senior squad, starting in a 3-0 win over Wales.

Jones, who scored four goals in 34 appearances for Liverpool last season, played in the u-21 European Championships in March and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Saka and gain a call-up to the full national team in the future.

In November and December of next year, Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup.