After ‘dogs die,’ pet owners are chastised for taking their pets for walks in the heat.

Following several reports of dogs dying as a result of putting their canines out during the heat wave, pet owners are being chastised.

“No dog has ever died from missing a walk, but dogs have died from one walk in the heat,” a woman from Birkdale wrote on a neighborhood app.

“Try standing on the pavement for twenty minutes in your underwear; that’s what you’re doing to your dog’s paws.

“My two have been begging to go out all day, but I will only do it if the weather cools down later. Instead, we filled a £3.50 paddling pool with water, which quickly cooled them off.

“Stop taking your dog for a walk in the heat. The number of people walking dogs I’ve seen today! It’s unbelievable.”

Other dog owners reacted quickly as well.

“I completely agree,” one person wrote.

“Before it gets too hot, I take mine out shortly after 7 a.m. A dog perished yesterday as a result of its owner’s irresponsible decision to let it out in the blazing sun.”

“Early morning or late evening would be fine,” added another. I like this piece of advise I found on the internet: “You try the stroll first, but it has to be done in bare feet and with a fur coat.”

“I haven’t brought my dog out in days,” a third stated. I’m irritated that he hasn’t gone for a walk, but I’d rather be irritated for a few days than have him become unwell from the heat.”

The Met Office issued its first-ever “amber excessive heat warning” yesterday (Monday).

The warning comes as the forecast continues to call for extremely high temperatures, particularly in western areas, as well as continued high nighttime temperatures, which could have health implications.

“The effects of excessive heat can be complex and varied,” according to the Met Office. It can have health ramifications, especially for the most vulnerable, and it can have an influence on infrastructure, such as transportation and electricity, as well as the broader economic community.

“We often witness greater traffic near coastal areas, increased public usage of open water, and an increase in wildfire risk during hot weather.”

Heatstroke can kill dogs in minutes, which is why it’s critical to keep them cool. “The summary has come to an end.”