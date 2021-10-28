After Divock Origi’s score against Preston North End, Liverpool fans say the same thing about him.

Liverpool overcame Preston North End 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with Divock Origi scoring both goals.

At halftime, the score was 0-0, and the hosts had the better chances until Takumi Minamino scored on 62 minutes.

With a flick over Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd, Origi clinched the victory.

It was an incredible finish that drew a lot of attention on social media from Liverpool fans.

Origi has now scored two goals in the Carabao Cup this season. His most recent match was against Norwich last month.

Fans remarked that the striker only scored ‘crazy goals,’ referring to his goal against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19.

In the same season, he had a memorable performance against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Origi scored against Preston after the ball bounced back into play off the crossbar and was diverted into the path of the 26-year-old, who flicked it over his head and into the net.

In the Carabao Cup, Origi has 11 goals in 15 games for Liverpool.

The Reds have advanced to the fifth round of the competition, which will be drawn on Saturday morning.

West Ham United and Leicester City have eliminated Manchester City, while Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Sunderland, Arsenal, and Chelsea have advanced.