After discovering an item stranded on the stairwell, a bus driver’s day has been made.

After discovering a pendant on an Arriva bus, a woman claims her “day has been made.”

Tracy O’Leary is a cleaner at the Bootle Arriva bus station on Hawthorne Road.

Tracy discovered a small piece of jewelry on a bus on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “While cleaning the bus, I observed something gleaming between two stairwell steps.

“I had to use a hair clip to get the pendant out because the little loop was hanging out. It took me a few minutes to figure out.

“It’s a heart with the word ‘Mum’ and a fingerprint on it, and I just thought, ‘I’m sure this means a lot to someone, and I’d want to return it to them.'”

Tracy shared a photo of the pendant on social media, and the owner was contacted within two days.

“Just to let everyone know the owner for the pendant has been discovered thank you to everyone who shared and all comments it made my day thank you,” Tracy added in a second Facebook post.

She claims to have contacted the pendant’s owner and made plans to return it later this week.

Tracy, who has been a bus cleaner for six years, says she has encountered “all types” of people during that time.

She continued, ” “Thanks to the power of Facebook, it’s so boss [how the owner was discovered].

“I appreciate Liverpool’s people and how we all help each other.”

“This is a great story that really highlights the good in people across our community!” remarked Lisa Pearson of Arriva Bus.

We’re relieved to learn that the locket will be restored to its rightful owner; it’s certainly a unique piece.”