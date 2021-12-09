After discovering a tumor beneath his arm, Mark Wright makes a “difficult decision.”

Mark Wright has opened all about his frightening cancer scare.

After having a 12cm tumor removed from his armpit, the former TOWIE star boldly documented his story on social media.

Mark, 34, warned his tens of thousands of Instagram followers to “take excellent care of yourself” in a series of photographs.

Mark was seen with his left arm raised, revealing a large bump in his armpit.

Another showed him in the hospital, while a third showed a horrifying photograph of the tumor after it had been removed, along with a tape measure to demonstrate its size.

The following is a portion of the lengthy caption for the post: “It was a difficult decision whether or not to speak about this.

“Part of me wants to keep something like this secret, but another part of me thinks that if I can help/potentially save one person, then this is the correct thing to do.”

Mark stated that he sought medical attention after discovering a lump in his breast/armpit area.

He said a doctor told him it was only a “fatty lump that doesn’t need treatment,” so he ignored it, but when it became bigger, he saw another specialist.

“He was positive after seeing an ultrasound scan that it was a LIPOMA (a benign soft tissue tumor), but because it was so enormous, he was a little concerned that it had/could grow into a SARCOMA (a cancerous malignant tumor).” “an MRI scan.”

Because of the pace and magnitude of the rise, the expert was still unsure and did not want to rule out the worst.

Mark went on to say: “At this point, I was referred to a SARCOMA specialist.

“I was in theatre today getting this little twit removed after this specialist saw the scans around ten days ago.

“He didn’t want to leave it any longer and wanted it out to avoid the unusual possibility of a LIPOMA growing into a sarcoma over time, so he performed it quickly and miraculously.

“He couldn’t be certain that this was definitely a based on the MRI.”

