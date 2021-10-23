After discovering a McDonald’s message in their Just Eat order, the family was speechless.

When a Merseyside family opened their McDonald’s delivery, they discovered a note written for them by workers.

Deborah Busby claims she had ordered a McDonald’s takeout for her two children, Angel, 12, and Xan, 11 years old.

The dinner was ordered from the Linkway McDonald’s in St Helens town centre by the family, who live in St Helens.

“When the delivery came, my son went to the door and gave Angel hers, and she took it up stairs with the napkins,” Deborah told The Washington Newsday.

She found a note on a napkin the next morning that said, ‘Happy Halloween love McDonald’s Casey, Mal, Hannah,’ and presented it to her brother, which made them both smile.”

She then showed my husband Geoff, who initially mistook Angel for a prankster, but I could tell it wasn’t her handwriting.

“I thought the young ladies had made a nice gesture and were very considerate. Because it was such a personal touch, I decided to post about it on Facebook’s People of St Helens group.” Deborah claims her daughter was so touched by the gesture that she has tucked the note and drawing away to ‘keep it secure.’ “It’s the little things that count and have a tremendous impact,” Deborah noted. The message drew a lot of attention on Facebook, with many people praising the McDonald’s employees for their kindness.

“That is very sweet…. the parents can be proud of their children,” one person said.