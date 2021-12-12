After defeating Lewis Hamilton to win the Formula One world championship, Virgil van Dijk sends a message to Max Verstappen.

Virgil van Dijk, a Liverpool defender, has expressed his admiration for fellow countryman Max Verstappen, who defeated Lewis Hamilton to win the Formula One World Championship.

Verstappen led Hamilton by one point coming into the final race in Abu Dhabi, with a win for the Dutchman securing the championship.

After a dramatic season, British driver Hamilton was looking for a record-breaking seventh World Championship, but it wasn’t to be.

In what was an entertaining race, Verstappen started on pole but was overtaken by Hamilton in the opening moments.

After a late-race incident brought out the safety car, Verstappen was granted one lap to pass Hamilton and win his first world championship.

And the Dutchman did just that as he sped past his adversary to take the lead at the chequered flag.

Moments after the race, Van Dijk tweeted his support for Verstappen, writing, “WHAT A BOSS! @Max33Verstappen.”

The Dutch defender is the captain of his national team and is regarded as a role model in his hometown, so the message of support will have resonated with the new Formula One World Champion.