After dangerous drugs were stolen in vet raids, an urgent warning was issued.

A series of raids targeting veterinarian offices resulted in the theft of lethal medications, prompting an urgent police warning.

As a gang hit three practices in three hours, they used ketamine and methadone drugs designated for animals.

Officers are taking the situation so seriously that they’ve notified a government safety department.

At 8.56 p.m. on Thursday, the gang struck again, this time attacking a veterinary surgery on Chester Road in Hartford. A car was stolen, but no drugs were taken.

By 10.32 p.m., the gang had arrived in Widnes, where two or three people had broken into a branch on Ditchfield Road, according to police. The burglars stole drugs before fleeing in a getaway car.

At 11.38 p.m., a third surgery was broken into, this time on Runcorn’s Victoria Road, though nothing was taken.

Cheshire Police has since issued a public plea as well as a warning to drug users who are offered the chemicals stolen in the Widnes search, stating that the situation has been briefed to a government agency.

Rob Balfour, a police inspector, said: “Public Health England, which was recently superseded by the UK Health Security Agency and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, was notified.

“The medications that were taken from the surgery were developed for use in animals and are fatal if ingested, so I strongly advise you not to take Dolethal, Anesketin, or Comfortan, or any other ketamine or methadone.

“In the wrong hands, these narcotics are extremely deadly, and you will be putting yourself in grave danger. We don’t recommend using illegal narcotics, but we understand that some people will, which is why we’re using this platform to warn the public.” Anyone with information about the incident is asked to phone Cheshire Police on 101. Anonymous information can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contacting the charity online.