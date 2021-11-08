After dancing with Rose, Strictly fans see a ‘change’ in Giovanni.

After dancing with Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly Come Dancing, fans have noticed a ‘shift’ in Giovanni Pernice.

Rose made her return to the Strictly ballroom after making history last week with her faultless tango.

The EastEnders actress received full scores for her routine, the first time the judges have given out 40 points in the season.

Claudia Winkleman of Strictly Come Dancing ‘nails it’ with her new appearance.

With Giovanni, she attempted to live up to her victory with a samba to Kate Hudson’s Cinema Italiano.

Judge Anton Du Beke said it was “one of your most nerve-wracking performances,” yet she “did some wonderful stuff.”

Craig Revel Horwood denied that she was apprehensive, but he did say that the dance “could have had a little bit more fluidity.”

Shirley Ballas informed Giovanni that he is “second to none when it comes to teaching these abilities,” while Motsi Mabuse hailed the pair for being “such a powerful team.”

They scored a 32, the highest possible score for a Latin dance.

Giovanni drew the attention of spectators as they discussed his relationship with Rose.

One admirer, according to the M.E.N, said: “This series, Giovanni is so different – he’s been replaced, he’s happy, and he’s amusing – a good partner makes all the difference. The prize goes to me!” ” He’s obviously changed because of the [Rose emoji] “another person responded.

“I adore how this series has really seen a shift in Giovanni, it’s lovely to observe #Strictly,” a third added.

“This year, my favorites are @pernicegiovann1 and @RoseAylingEllis, and the relationship between them is amazing to observe. I’m glad to see Gio being recognized for his teaching abilities…nice it’s to see a different side of him. #strictly speaking, “a fourth remarked

And many Strictly fans agree on one thing after seeing their recent routine.

“THE WINNERS,” one viewer said.

“Love these two, my winners,” said another.

A third person said: “This was incredible!! It’s amazing how she manages to start on her own and finish on time!! My prizewinners,” A fourth has been added: “Every week when I watch #Strictly, I feel teary-eyed observing the bond between @pernicegiovann1 and Rose. It’s awe-inspiring to watch. Week after week, their dances are incredible. This year’s winners. They’re fantastic.”