After Crystal Palace’s win, LeBron James sends a message to two Liverpool players.

The encounter between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on Saturday drew the attention of one of the club’s most prominent fans.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita scored for the Reds as they defeated the Eagles 3-0 at Anfield.

With the win over Palace, Jurgen Klopp’s team went to the top of the table and preserved their unbeaten start to the season.

Salah’s goal was his 99th in the Premier League for Liverpool and his 130th overall since joining the club.

Salah made his 150th appearance in the Premier League for the Reds in his fifth season with the club.

LeBron James, the NBA star who is now a part owner of Liverpool, praised the Liverpool forward on Twitter.

James used numerous clapping hand emojis, followed by a heart, to quote a message from the club honouring Salah’s milestone.

Virgil van Dijk made his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool during the encounter, and James congratulated the Dutchman on Twitter.

James has been a Reds shareholder for ten years, having purchased a £4.7 million share in the team in 2011 before becoming a minor partner in the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, earlier this year.