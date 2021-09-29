After crying at the gas station, a woman thanks an Asda employee for their thoughtfulness.

In Wigan, a woman was left in tears as she was unable to pay for her gasoline.

An Asda employee, on the other hand, rushed to her aid and calmed her down during the tense scenario.

Sophie Newton, 28, spent an hour on Monday (September 27) visiting five different petrol stations in and around Golborne before finding some in stock at the Asda Superstore on Edge Green Lane.

As petrol pumps run dry, Morrisons, Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Shell provide gasoline updates.

Sophie pulled into the gas station, but the pump displayed zero miles, and the kiosk where she planned to pay with Apply Pay was closing because she didn’t have her purse with her.

However, when she realized she couldn’t use Apple Pay, she resorted to asking other customers to use their cards and then bank transfer the funds to her, but no one was willing to do so.

Sophie, who lives in Wigan’s Abram neighborhood, told the Manchester Evening News: “It was horrific.”

“I kept stressing how humiliated I was that I had to seek for assistance. I’m a self-sufficient individual that will go to any length to achieve my goals.

“The elderly couple stated they didn’t want to do it, but I told it was fine. I absolutely comprehended.

“It was approaching two hours at this point, and I was really unhappy and emotional. I got out of my car and cried to myself, thinking, “What am I going to do?”

“It took 45 minutes to go to my partner.”

As Sophie became increasingly agitated, James, an Asda security guard who was supervising the queues at the time, assisted her in calming down.

He allowed her to park her car in a nearby car wash until a family member arrived to assist her.

“I asked him if it was acceptable if I waited until I could get my partner to me with a card,” Sophie continued.

“By this time, I was sobbing uncontrollably. He walked over to my car and began a conversation with me.

“He was really smart, he truly calmed me down.”

Sophie’s mother-in-law came to her aid, but she didn’t bring her card. “The summary has come to an end.”