After Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance against Liverpool, Pep Lijnders singles out Ibrahima Konate.

Pep Lijnders praised Ibrahima Konate for keeping Cristiano Ronaldo quiet during Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing on Sunday.

And the Liverpool assistant manager believes the centre-back possesses all of the necessary qualities to play a key role for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

In the humiliation of United at Old Trafford, Konate made his first Premier League start and helped retain a clean sheet alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back.

At 5-0, Ronaldo placed the ball in the net before it was ruled out for offside, and Lijnders was pleased with how the 22-year-old Konate reacted in the backline against United’s different threats.

“First and foremost, it’s a huge complement to Ibou (Konate) and our last line,” Lijnders added.

“But especially for Ibou, because it’s never easy coming in against United.”

“The performances and outcomes there over the last few years have demonstrated that.”

“It’s a huge tribute to him because when you think of Man United, you think of speed and lethalness.

“Controlling the speed of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes’ speed of mind, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s speed of mind and lethalness in the box is difficult.”

“So we controlled it together with Robbo, Trent, and Virg by keeping them away from the goal for long periods of time, pushing up as high as possible, and keeping them away from the goal for long periods of time.”

“That’s why I want to give a big shout-out to our last line and how we handled the speed and movements; it was absolutely top-notch, and you see Ibou, like I mentioned before, he’s a beast.”

Liverpool’s decision to sign Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million in the summer was based on his speed and ability in possession.

Konate’s style, according to Lijnders, is exactly what Klopp and his staff are looking for in a centre-back.

“So, if you play with a high line and a lot of space at the back, you need speed in your final line to keep the opponent away from your own goal,” he continued.

"We have four.