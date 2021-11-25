After Cristiano Ronaldo’s admission, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher makes a frank Manchester United allegation.

Manchester United will not win the Champions League this season, according to Liverpool star Jamie Carragher.

The Reds qualified for the last-16 back in October, and their five wins in a row have helped them finish first in Group B.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City all qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League in this week’s games.

Man City’s victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night gave them first place in their group, prompting Carragher to make a claim.

Carragher argued that teams with “passengers” are unable to win the Champions League, leading him to predict that Man United will not win the competition.

“I’ve said this about Ronaldo as well, but at least Ronaldo is scoring goals,” Carragher said of PSG’s Lionel Messi to CBS Sports.

“Ronaldo is a passenger when he doesn’t have the ball, but his goals are making up for it right now.”

“Certainly tonight their (PSG’s) goals haven’t made up for it in the Champions League games,” Carragher remarked.

“You’ll be carrying passengers unless you score, and you won’t stand a chance at this level of football. The Champions League will not be won by Manchester United.”