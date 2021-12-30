After crashing, the driver ‘bails’ from the automobile before falling in the street.

Last night, dramatic video footage captured the aftermath of a car slamming into railings in Walton.

Witnesses claim the motorist “bailed” from the site of the accident, which left wreckage scattered over the road near Rice Lane in Breeze Hill.

Later, he was discovered unconscious on neighboring Peveril Street and sent to the hospital.

On Wednesday, just before midnight, emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

On the footage, a man can be heard saying that the Audi driver “bailed” and was found lying on the ground a short distance away.

“The front end had gone,” he stated of the car, adding that fuel was spilling onto the road.

On Breeze Hill this morning, the destroyed railings were readily evident, and temporary traffic barriers marked the spot.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We were contacted at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, after receiving reports of an Audi colliding with the central reservation on Breeze Hill/Queens Drive in Walton.

“A male fled the scene, but was discovered unconscious on Peveril Street and transported to the hospital.

“The collision is still being investigated.”

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic and reference log 1077 from December 29th.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – The Washington Newsday’s official Twitter account – for real-time news.

We’re also on – The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.