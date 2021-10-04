After cops noticed him ‘fidgeting,’ the dealer was strip searched at his mother’s house.

Even though officers could see cocaine hanging from his bottom, a dealer denied he was hiding them.

When Joshua McIntyre was strip searched, a knotted bag was revealed, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

But it wasn’t until he was being driven to the police station that he admitted to concealing heroin and cocaine.

When McIntyre cycled past them shortly after lunchtime on August 24, a police patrol noticed him “fidgeting” with his crotch area and stopped him.

“Police officers were on mobile patrol in the Whitehaven Road area of Kirkby when they spotted Mr McIntyre cycling along the sidewalk towards them,” prosecutor Paul Blasbery said.

“He began fidgeting with his groin. The officers came to a halt and spoke with Mr McIntyre as a result of his actions.”

Two cellphones were seized, one of which had been contacted several times. Customers looking to buy drugs were suspected to be making contact, according to the authorities.

“They brought him to his neighboring mother’s residence and began a search,” Mr Blasbery stated. That search turned up nothing. Mr McIntyre was then led to one of the bedrooms and told to strip.”

The officers suspected the 21-year-old was attempting to hide drugs when he removed his boxers.

Despite this, he finally admitted it when he was being brought to a police station.

“I’m already £18,000 in debt, so it would be £18,500 now,” he stated.

McIntyre admitting to having dozens of wraps in his possession and questioned, “Do you think I’ll be going back to jail?”

He was discovered to have 36 wraps of heroin and 24 wraps of cocaine, worth a total of £600.

Later in the interview, he said “no comment” to every question.

McIntyre admitted to having heroin and cocaine in his possession with the purpose to sell them.

Mr Blasbery said the defendant had 11 previous convictions for 16 offenses and that, because this was his third time being sentenced for possession with intent to supply, he faced a minimum starting point of seven years before credit for his guilty pleas.

