After conflicts, health issues, and a heartbreaking death, the stars of Loose Women are back.

Loose Women has had a lot of different panel members throughout the years.

On Monday, September 6, the ITV lunchtime show celebrated its 22nd anniversary, entertaining viewers by debating social concerns and pop culture.

According to the Daily Star, a number of panelists have joined the show and sat behind the desk over the years, including businesswomen and pop icons.

After a ticket was purchased in Merseyside, the EuroMillions winner was invited to come forward.

Many well-known people have graced the platform and expressed their thoughts on current events.

For the first time in the show’s history, Loose Women had an all-black panel on October 22, 2020, with Charlene White, Brenda Edwards, Judi Love, and Kéllé Bryan.

For the first time in the show’s history, an all-male panel was assembled to commemorate International Men’s Day on November 19, 2020, and the show was renamed Loose Men for the occasion.

Marvin Humes, Iain Stirling, Ronan Keating, and Roman Kemp were among the panelists.

We’ve looked at the members of the Loose Women panel over the years.

Brady, Karren

On the first broadcast, Lord Alan Sugar’s aide Baroness Karren Brady CBE was a panelist.

Her tenure on Loose Women, however, was brief as her career took off.

She is most known for being the former managing director of Birmingham City Football Club and the current vice-chairman of West Ham United Football Club.

She is also a member of the House of Lords and the UK Government’s Small Business Ambassador.

Karren got a full-body MRI scan as part of a medical screening in 2006, which revealed an unexpectedly deadly brain aneurysm.

Doctors warned her at the time that she had a 30% chance of dying from the disease, and that her survival of the births of her two children was a miracle.

Coldwell, Pattie

From 1999 to 2000, Pattie Coldwell was a member of the Loose Women panel.

She also sat on ITV’s Live Talk, a spin-off show attempting to rebrand itself.

Pattie died of a brain tumor in 2002 at the age of 50.

The journalist had previously battled breast cancer and come out on the other side.

She was best known for hosting consumer and current affairs television series such as Open Air with Eamonn Holmes, On The House, a DIY show, and Nationwide on the. “The summary has come to an end.”