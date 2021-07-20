After completing his transfer to FC Porto, Marko Grujic speaks out on his departure from Liverpool.

Marko Grujic has admitted that he tried everything he could to ensure that he returned to FC Porto this summer after leaving Liverpool.

The Reds and the Primeira Liga club have completed a £10.5 million deal for the Serbia international to return to Portugal, according to The Washington Newsday on Tuesday morning.

Grujic arrived in Portugal late Monday evening after being granted permission to leave Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria to complete his departure.

Last season, the midfielder was on loan at the Estadio do Dragao, where he helped the club reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing, and Porto have been comfortably in the lead in the fight to capture him on a permanent basis this summer.

After joining Porto, Grujic told the club’s official website, “I’m incredibly thrilled.” “I gave it my all to return to FC Porto, and I am overjoyed that the day has finally arrived.

“The teams came to an agreement, and I felt very well here last season, so returning to FC Porto was the most important thing for me.”

Grujic is one of two Liverpool players set to leave in the next 24 hours after a deal with Union Berlin was reached for Taiwo Awoniyi.

According to The Washington Newsday, Awoniyi is set to seal a £6.5 million move to the German side, with a physical due for later today.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Reds have added a 10% sell-on clause in both contracts.