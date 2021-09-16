After completing an Everton loan transfer, Moise Kean lodges a claim for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Moise Kean insists he is under no pressure to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United from Juventus this summer.

After two years at Goodison Park, Kean returned to the Serie A club that transferred him to the Blues last month.

The 21-year-old was unable to replicate his goal-scoring record with Juventus as a teenager, scoring just four times in 39 appearances for Everton.

Kean spent most of last season on loan at PSG and has been linked with a move away from Everton for the entirety of the summer.

Juventus stated on transfer deadline day that they have signed Kean on a two-year loan, with the option to make the move permanent if certain conditions are met.

On the same day, United announced that Ronaldo had been re-signed to a two-year contract with a one-year extension option.

Ronaldo scored 101 goals for Juventus in just over three seasons, averaging one goal every 105 minutes.

Kean, on the other hand, claims he is not under any pressure to replace the forward and is just focused on impressing in Turin.

During a news conference, he stated, “I don’t feel any pressure to replace Ronaldo.” “All I want to do is help out the squad where I grew up and had a lot of fun.

“All I want to do is play; there is no pressure on me.” I simply feel the weight of obligation that comes with wearing the Juventus shirt.”

“I’ve always liked playing for this club,” Kean said before continuing on his Turin comeback. There was no doubt in my mind when the opportunity occurred, and I made the correct decision. Juve has always held a special place in my heart.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have played in leagues such as the Premier League and Ligue 1 at such a young age. I’ve learned a lot, and now I’m eager to put what I’ve learned into this team.

“I’ve come to assist the team. This is the club where I grew up, and it holds many fond memories for me. Playing for Juve gives me a sense of responsibility, but it’s not a burden.

“We have a youthful team with a lot of experience,” says the leader. We haven’t made it yet.” “The summary comes to an end.”