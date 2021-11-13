After complaining of a headache, Mum’s heart stopped beating.

Nicky Bryan, a clinical support worker on Ward 18 at Arrowe Park Hospital, had just finished her lunch when she complained to her coworkers about a sudden headache on Wednesday, November 10.

Her heart stopped beating and she dropped on the floor seconds later.

She was sent to the hospital for a CT scan after being resuscitated by coworkers, which revealed she had a brain bleed caused by an aneurysm.

Her family was warned it was “touch and go” if she would survive when she was taken from the Wirral hospital to Walton Neurological Centre and put into a medically induced coma.

Nicky, who lives in Birkenhead, is still in an induced coma after being treated, according to her ward manager, Sophie Elwell.

“She had just finished her lunch and left the room with a few of other workers, giggling as she always does,” she explained.

“She complained of a headache and collapsed onto the floor a few moments later.” Her heart stopped beating, and she needed to be resuscitated.

“She had arrived at work her normal cheery and playful self, and it had just happened out of nowhere.”

“She’s an important and well-liked member of our work family because she’s such a hard worker.” “What transpired shattered the ward staff.” Nicky’s coworkers refer to her as “the most vibrant and colorful lady.”

“She joined us 18 months ago and she is just fantastic,” Sophie told The Washington Newsday. Nicky is the most vivid and colorful person, with a twinkle in her eye and a smile to match.

“She’s always up to no good, but in a good manner.” She’s an important member of our team, and her family loves and cares for her.

“She loves Christmas, and it’s sad to think she would be in the hospital at this time of year, especially with the epidemic still going on.”

Nicky's husband, siblings, and two children Sophie and the ward 18 team gave their consent.